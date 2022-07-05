A 39-Year-Old Man has committed suicide at the detention center of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

Channels Television reported that the suspect was arrested and detained in Ikeja GRA, Lagos State for child trafficking offences. An intelligence officer disclosed that she discovered that the man had hung himself during a routine check.

Lagos Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the incident on Monday July 4.

He said based on the report by the officer on duty, a team of detectives visited the scene and deposited the corpse at the Infectious Disease Hospital morgue in Yaba for autopsy.

The Police in spokesman also reiterated that the Lagos State Police Command would continue its investigation into the incident.



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/7/man-commits-suicide-in-naptip-detention.html

