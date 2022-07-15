Man Denies Donating 50 Cows, Plots Of Land To Peter Obi In Kaduna

For the purpose of clrearity I am Adamu Dauda Garba from Taraba State. I did not in any way approve the the use of my picture on their website for the said fake news. General public therefore advise to disregard this fake news an also wait for the outcome of the case in court.



https://twitter.com/ADAMUDaudaGarb2/status/1546909972239368192?t=0kNTDtcDtSX1tuC5rXgwKw&s=08

