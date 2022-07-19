Man Kills Girlfriend With A Machete For Destroying His Mobile Phone (Pictures)

Man machetes girlfriend to death for destroying mobile phone

A 23-year-old man, Godspower Adigheti, reportedly macheted his girlfriend to death at Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area, Delta State for destroying his iPhone 11 PRO MAX mobile phone.

It was gathered that the suspect and the deceased, Gift Oloku, had had an altercation, which resulted in a fight.

A source said: “She had gone out and when she returned home, the boyfriend demanded to know where she was coming from.

“In the process, a fight broke out and the girl destroyed the screen of his iPhone 11 Pro Max mobile phone. That was how he attacked her with a cutlass.”

The source, who craved anonymity, said until her death, the deceased cohabits with the suspect and had a baby girl for him.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said: “On 16/7/2022, the DPO Ozoro division received a distress call that one Godspower Adigheti, 23 years, of Oramudu quarters inflicted machete cuts on his girlfriend, one Gift Oloku, 22 years.

“She was taken to the hospital where she was confirmed dead. Investigations revealed that a fight ensued between them over a disagreement.

“The suspect claimed that she damaged his iPhone 11 Pro Max phone while they were fighting, which angered him and he used a machete on her. The suspect is in custody and an investigation is ongoing.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/07/man-machetes-girlfriend-to-death-for-destroying-mobile-phone/

