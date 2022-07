A photo of a man who logged in for his virtual court divorce proceedings while in bed with his wife has gone viral after being shared online.

Kenyan lawyer @Kamaumathingira who shared the photo wrote: “Sometimes clients will embarrass you, Imagine your client logging in to court with his wife for divorce hearing”.

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/7/man-logs-in-for-his-virtual-court-divorce-proceedings-while-in-bed-with-his-wife.html

