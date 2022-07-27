Man Praises Hope Uzodinma Over Road: “If You Wan Build Road, Build Better Road”

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nz_JV2BS35s

An excited road user praises Hope Uzodinma,Imo state governor over newly constructed road.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: