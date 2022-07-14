Man Pranks His Girlfriend Before Giving Her A Surprise Marriage Proposal (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2dNYSg0ZI4Y

Man Gives Girlfriend ‘Dirty Slap’ Before Giving Her A Surprise Marriage Proposal (Photos, Video)

A video shared online captured the moment a Nigerian man who proposed to his girlfriend pranked her by slapping her first, IGBERETV reports.

In the viral video, the man and his girlfriend were seen exchanging words as neighbours came out to settle their quarrel, and then the man slapped the lady.

The lady was surprised and began questioning her boyfriend as to why he had slapped her. While she was trying to fight back, the man then got down on his knees and proposed to her.



https://www.instagram.com/reel/CZl8_TpjuKI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related