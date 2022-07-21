Man Proposes To Girlfriend As She Takes Worship During Church Service (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gkJ50xltYZI

Man Proposes To His Girlfriend As She Takes Worship During Church Service (Photos, Video)

A video of a Christian brother proposing to his girlfriend during church service has been shared online, IGBERETV reports.

In the video, the man went on his knees while his girlfriend who is a member of the choir was leading the church in a worship session. The young lady had her eyes closed as she sang and did not notice when he went on his knees.

When she opened her eyes, she met her man on his knees with a ring. She accepted his proposal and they gave each other a hug.



https://www.instagram.com/tv/CgPka9sgJoU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

