Man Receives Unreleased Google Pixel 7 Pro After Placing Order For Pixel 6 Pro

Follow up the story on twitter,

Even mkbhd was shocked

My friend bought a slightly used pixel 6 pro on Facebook market place in the states about 2 months ago. Phone came in last month and looked weird as hell . thought this was some tiptoe lane foul move but turned out, the shipper made a mistake an shipped an unreleased pixel 7 pro

We couldn’t believe our eyes . A phone yet to be released , in our hands right here in Accra lol camera on the device was amazing !!. But the fun was short-lived . Last wk google sent a remote wipe command and cleared the android 13 off the phone Now it’s stuck in a bootloader

We posted on XDA developers looking for solutions to revive it and they even couldn’t believe that we had the phone . Told us to take pictures of it with a date and “not fake ” written on a piece of paper as proof



https://twitter.com/soulpee/status/1546565513702260742?t=0efuXw_AJzURH-MeRd165A&s=19

