https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bljxibU_mPE

A man has captured and shared a video of Music duo Peter and Paul (Psquare) alleged house in their hometown, IGBERETV reports.

The 2-storey building was captured deserted as the graveside of their parents was also spotted in the video making rounds online.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cge-Lk9LYq1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related