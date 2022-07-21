Man Threatens To Attack Pastors, Churches (Video)

Viral Video Shows Where Unidentified Terrorist Threatens To Attack Pastors, Churches

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cGez7ShQ5NA

An unidentified terrorist has been spotted threatening to unleash terror on men of God flying private jets in the country.

Though his real name could not be independently ascertained, he is simply identified as Ijele the fearless.

Feelers are that he coordinated the recent terror attack on worshippers of St Francis Catholic Church in Owo area of Ondo State.

This comes as concerns rise about the innocent lives that will be lost in worship centres if this unprovoked attack is carried out.

He has also been linked to the attack on the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN owned by late TB Joshua in which hundreds of people lost their lives in 2014.

A strange aircraft flew several times close to the building, leading to its collapse few minutes later, killing several worshippers.

Ijele the fearless has also threatened to scatter politicians, including the former Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, saying he will deal with his family.

He boasted that any attempt to arrest him will spell doom to the nation.

He said Pastor Jeremy Fufeyin, Pastor Paul Enenche and others will be ruthlessly dealt with. “If I don’t deal with you and your whole family, call me idiot. I don’t care, I will lay down my life for this”.

He said he will deal with pastor Fufeyin with his physical power and deal with him like a child.

He said both Pastor Oyedepo, and Bishop EA Adeboye will not be spared. He said their private jets will be blown, accusing them of intimidating people.

On the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, he dared him to arrest him, saying that the IGP will be sacked this year.

Call has been intensified for his arrest and prosecution even as Nigerians remain apprehensive about their safety in their places of worship.

He said nobody can threaten him, or intimidate him.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related