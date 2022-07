Man weeps after discovering his child isn’t his

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-_D_AjaIfLQ

From the video, you could hear the man say amidst tears;

“After all I have done for you, you had to sleep with another man to bring a child in my house. Women!

What did I do to deserve this? I was the one that even sent you to school. I made sure you’re a graduate and you did this to me. God will p*nish you.”

