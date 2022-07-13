Man Who Developed Peter Obi App Accuse Supporters Of Blackmail

It is despicable for a self-appointed @peterobi support group to try to blackmail other support groups to bow down to them and then try to delegitimize a Peter Obi Nation app done by me and Naija Lives Matter. It’s this kind of territorial jealousy & attitude ruining our nation

https://twitter.com/opebanwo/status/1546843200303906816?t=x07uIWg0odi4Q5dyHHNFiA&s=19

I think some PO support groups are trying to take advantage of the @PeterObi movement to turn themselves into a for-profit cabal by blackmailing new groups that do not bow down to their immoral & illegal demands to join their network. I will die before submitting to blackmail!



https://twitter.com/opebanwo/status/1546844158400385026?t=x07uIWg0odi4Q5dyHHNFiA&s=19

If these clowns who want to put @PeterObi in their exclusive pockets and blackmail other supporters do not desist I will name and shame you all and report you to Peter obi myself. It should not be this hard to exercise my priviledge to support a candidate. To hell with you all!



https://twitter.com/opebanwo/status/1546849241016029186?t=x07uIWg0odi4Q5dyHHNFiA&s=19

You may have been the first set to support @PeterObi but that gives you NO right to blackmail or delegitimize the efforts of others becos they are doing what you failed to do. Grow up and be inclusive without coercion! FYI, Rather than succumb, I will rather shut down my support



https://twitter.com/opebanwo/status/1546850036398579716?t=x07uIWg0odi4Q5dyHHNFiA&s=19

I gain nothing nothing for the priviledge to be a @PeterObi supporter. I spent almost 1m of MY MONEY to build the app and spending my own money to build a peter obi network with Naija Lives Matter. I will be damned if I will let you rubbish me becos I refuse to bow to your group



https://twitter.com/opebanwo/status/1546850926748745730?t=x07uIWg0odi4Q5dyHHNFiA&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related