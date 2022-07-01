Man Who Disguised As A Woman In RCCG Lagos, Caught & Stripped (Photos)

A suspected thief who disguised as a woman was caught after he entered the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) solid rock Chapel in Lagos.

The suspected was caught on Thursday morning, June 30 in Ojodu area of the state.

The suspect was caught by a security guard on duty after he became suspicious of him.

The security guard was said to have confronted and searched him and consequently discovered he was a man dressed like a woman.

The mission of the suspected is yet to be ascertained according to a member of the church who witnessed the incident.

The suspect has been handle over to the police.



Source: https://hgsmediaplus.com/2022/07/01/man-stripped-after-he-entered-rccg-church-disguised-as-a-woman-photos/

