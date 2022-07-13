Masquerade Seen Worshipping With Muslim Faithfuls (Photo, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ml2C2Mpk8Nc

A masquerade has been spotted performing an unusual religious ritual by worshipping with some Muslim faithfuls, IGBERETV reports.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf9Hp4mLflz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

