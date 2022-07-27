Mass Exodus Hits Kebbi APC As 2 Ex-Dep. Governors, Ex-SSG, 2 Ex-SAs Defect To PDP

Wind of defection has blown in All Progressives Congress (APC), Kebbi State chapter, as two former Deputy Governors of the state, former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and two former Special Advisers defected to People’s Democratic party (PDP).

The event which took place at the PDP State Secretariat in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital on Monday featured the exit of Bello Dan-Tanin and Ibrahim K-Aliyu, former deputy governors and Abubakar Umar, former SSG alongside thousands of their supporters.

The official declaration also witnessed defection of two former special advisers; Shehu Na-Tsoffi and Garba Hassan and duo were all former Council Chairmen of Yauri and Ngaski Local Government respectively.

In a similar vein, the PDP State Headquarters had received from APC, Zonal Vice Chairman South, Atiku Alaramma, Zonal Women Leader, North, Talatu Ba’ara, Zonal PRP leader, South, Abubakar Maigandi and the State Organising Secretary, Abdullahi Mai-Unguwa.

Other prominent members of the APC who defected Included; Mai-Unguwa Yarbesse, Shehu Aliyu-Yauri, Hassan Bagaruwa, Yunusa Dantanin yellow, Barau Ngaski, Gimbiya Dada among others.

In their separate remarks, the defecting members said they left APC due to lost confidence in the party at both state and central levels, adding that the party failed in its responsibilities to carry all bonafide members along.

They explained that they could no longer stay in a party they have no trust on, hence the need for them and thousands of supporters to settle for another party they trust.

Receiving the defectors, the Kebbi State PDP Chairman, Alhaji Usman Bello-Suru assured them of equal treatment in the party, adding that both new and old members would have equal opportunity.



https://analyzernews.com/2022/07/26/mass-defection-rocks-kebbi-apc-as-2-ex-dep-govs-ex-ssg-2-ex-special-advisers-defect-to-pdp/#

