Mass Resignation Of Software Engineers Disrupts Banks Digitisation Move

The mass resignation of software engineers in most commercial banks across the country for greener’s pasture abroad, is currently threatening digitisation in the banking sector, LEADERSHIP can exclusively reveal.

This is coming as a disincentive to the cashless banking initiative, where every banking transaction is expected to be digitised. However, the development is obstructing seamless operation of electronic and mobile banking systems across banks.

It was learnt that about 500 software engineers have, since the beginning of this year, till now, secured better offers abroad, majorly in Canada and European countries where the emolument far outweighs what they are being paid in the Nigerian banking sector as they are paid in foreign currency at a time the nation’s Naira has seriously depreciated.

Aside these 500 engineers, about 1,000 other staff have so far resigned their appointments in deposit money banks to pick up juicy offers abroad, even as there are indications that more engineers and bank staff will also join them in the months ahead as the nation’s economy becomes harsher and operating environment becomes unbearable.

The development has disrupted the succession plan of many banks as more bank staff seek greener pastures outside the country.This mass exodus, investigation shows, was responsible for hitches in electronic and mobile banking operations of most banks in the country as they struggle to find suitable replacements for those that have left their services.

For example, a major bank in the country, having noticed the trend of resignations, had earlier moved up its promotion process as a way to encourage the staff to remain. The bank had even increased its package for the workers and promoted 450 staff. Unfortunately, less than two weeks after the promotion, over 150 of those promoted resigned and left the country.

With no bank spared the exodus of talents, the bank chief executives had resorted to finding a solution to the brain drain by coming together to train more staff for their depleting human resource

Source: https://leadership.ng/mass-resignation-of-software-engineers-disrupts-banks-digitisation-move/

