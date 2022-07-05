Mass Shooting At July 4 Holiday Block Party In Gary, Indiana. 10 Shot, 3 Dead

On July 5, 2022 approximately 12:46 AM Gary Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Missouri Street for several people with gunshot wounds. Upon arrival officers discovered three people down and unresponsive and seven additional people with gunshot wounds. A 27-year-old black male from Lafayette, Indiana, a 20-year-old black female from Olympia Fields Illinois and a 25-year-old black male from Merrillville, Indiana were all declared deceased on scene by the Lake County Coroners Officer. The gunshot victims were transported to area hospitals by ambulance as well as personal cars. Due to the enormity of the scene mutual aid was requested from surrounding police agencies.

Early information indicates a holiday block party may have been going on when the shooting erupted. The investigation is ongoing and further information will be released as it becomes available. Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.



Gary Police Department

