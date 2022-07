Mbappe says reaching Messi and Ronaldo levels is just unrealistic

“If you tell yourself that you will do better than them (Messi and Ronaldo), it’s beyond ego or determination. It’s lack of awareness. Those players are incomparable, they have broken all laws of statistics.”



SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related