Meet Adekunle, BBNaija Season 7 Housemate

Full Name: Adekunle Tobilola Olopade

Adekunle is a 27-year-old digital marketing consultant from Lagos. He considers himself “a self-actualised introvert” who takes pride in being a giver that solves other people’s problems.

When he’s not dreaming of creating a better life for himself and figuring out ways to make the world a better place, you’ll find Adekunle playing games on his phone or watching his favourite show, Family Guy, on YouTube. Although peace-making is one of his strengths, Adekunle is not afraid to step up and face challenges head-on should the need arise.

Are there any habits that may annoy his fellow Housemates? “The fact that I’m always right; and by the way, I never say anything I don’t know, could be considered annoying. Also, I learned recently that I use a lot of big grammar when I speak,” he says with a chuckle.

Adekunle hopes to win this season of Big Brother Naija so he can help his mother pay off her mortgage, loans and debt.

