Meet Allysyn, The Sexy, Bald BBNaija Season 7 Housemate

Full Name: Osy Allysyn Audu

Easy-going Allysyn describes herself as “a creative goofball who enjoys experiencing people”. She enjoys watching movies, modelling, hanging out with friends and making her own lip gloss, when she is not hard at work as a Sales and Marketing Executive for a popular vehicle brand.

She considers herself a loyal friend and expects the same energy from those closest to her. As a “huge fan of love”, Allysny is currently in a relationship and enjoys “how love helps me see myself in a new light every day”.

After investing all her money in furniture for a show she wanted to start on YouTube ­– then subsequently losing it all when Covid hit, this 25-year-old is eager to get it all back and then some, by winning Big Brother Naija. She also hopes appearing on the show will help her build her brand.

“I want to do social media full-time, I want to continue modelling and I also want to be a television presenter”. What habits could annoy her fellow Housemates? “I take everything as a joke, and I like to do things in my own time,” she says.

