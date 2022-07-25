Meet Beauty, BBNaija Season 7 Housemate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dw9S5ogcI8k

Beauty is BBNaija Season 7 housemate. Her real name is Beauty Etsanyi Tukura. She is 24 years old and from Taraba.

In 2019, Beauty won the Miss Nigeria 2019 competition. She is 43rd Miss Nigeria.

Beauty says she is ready to take you to the next level by being her authentic self. She assures that housemates will her hate for being overly expressive and saying it as it is but you viewers will love her for being real.

Beauty revealed that she drinks too much which led to a bad experience once in her life.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related