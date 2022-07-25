Meet Bella, The Pretty BBNaija Season 7 Housemate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXZN3-5Vok0

Full Name: Chidimma Esther Okagbue from Anambra State

25-year-old Bella is a fun, energetic UNILAG graduate and content creator. She loves travelling, swimming, photography, and making new connections. She considers herself “a no-nonsense person who gets pissed off easily” and is competitive, because she likes winning.

Bella admits most of her friends are male because she doesn’t get along with girls. “It always leads to jealousy and gossip,” she says, two things she tries to avoid at all costs.

What habits are most likely to irritate her fellow Housemates? “My bluntness. I am fearless, so I don’t sugar-coat my words. I tell it like it is, and people hate to hear the truth”.

Bella decided to sign up for Big Brother Naija because she wants to be rich and famous. “I do not ever want to introduce myself. I want to walk into a room and be recognised. I love a life of comfort and intentional happiness”.

