Meet Chichi, BBNaija Season 7 Housemate

Full Name: Chinenyenwa Desire Okoebor, from Imo State

“Stripper by night and chef by day”. That’s just one of the many colourful phrases 22-year-old exotic dancer and chef, Chichi, uses to describe herself. She loves swimming, dancing and travelling, and considers herself “an unshakeably ambitious goal-getter”.

Although she had a painful childhood, Chichi has managed to rise above it all and continues to forge her own path. She admits her bluntness can sometimes tick people off, but she doesn’t mind because she believes in sincerity. “It’s either I say things the way they are, or I don’t say it at all”.

Chichi wants to be on Big Brother Naija to show people that there is more to this stripper than meets the eye. “I have so many things to showcase and I believe the world really needs to see me. The Big Brother Naija House is the only place that will bring me that kind of spotlight,” she says. Her hidden talent? Working the pole, of course!

