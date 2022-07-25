Meet Chomzy, BBNaija Season 7 Housemate Who Loves Twerking

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yWY7czJlOaA

Full Name: Esther Chioma Ndubueze

22-year-old entrepreneur Chomzy loves the simple things in life; sewing, travelling and twerking. She hates snitches and betrayers, and considers herself a resourceful and passionate peoples-person.

Chomzy reckons she has the best family in the world. “My mom and siblings are all in Nigeria, and my dad is in Gabon. My family gets along very well and we love each other, but I’m everyone’s favourite,” she says with a smile. Although single, this firecracker is open to love when the time is right.

Some of Chomzy’s proudest moments come courtesy of her pageant and modelling work, as well as the multiple awards she has received for her humanitarian and school work.

Chomzy hopes Big Brother Naija will make her rich and famous. “I want to be successful in my business and I want to find love too”.

