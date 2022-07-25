Meet Christy O, BBNaija Season 7 Housemate Who Loves Fun

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sm78WWoMKx0

Full Name: Christiana Oluwafunke Ojumu

Christy O is a beauty entrepreneur who runs a cosmetics business. This outspoken 24-year-old also models in her free time, and believes in giving people second chances.

She describes herself as a “funny, smart and hardworking extrovert” and admits you are more than likely to find her “where the fun is” on any given day. When she’s not hiking or enjoying a picnic with her close friends, Christy O makes time to write poems.

Her major weakness? “I’m a perfectionist, which means I’m usually not satisfied with a result, especially when a task has been performed by someone else”. She is also argumentative and sarcastic, traits that may annoy her fellow Housemates.

Despite all this, Christy O feels she’s the right person for this experience. “I am excellent at putting on a good show. Big Brother Naija is about entertaining, educating and being creative. I think I can be great at that,” she says.

