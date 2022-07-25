Meet Dotun, BBNaija Season 7 Housemate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5fbSPbyWsZ0

Full Name: Oladotun Mofiyinfoluwa Oloniyo

26-year-old Dotun works in a hospital as a medical physiologist and moonlights as a personal trainer on his days off. When he’s not working out or saving lives, you will find this chatty, competitive socialite watching movies, cooking or gardening.

He describes himself as “fun, good looking and spontaneous” and admits he never backs down from a challenge. Dotun has aspirations of taking over the entertainment industry and counts being crowned Mr. Tourism Nigeria 2018 as a proud moment, alongside graduating as one of the University of Ibadan’s top students in his specialty a week later.

One of his favourite pastimes is to walk around shirtless, something he notes usually irritates insecure guys. “I’m opinionated and confident, and some people don’t like it much,” he says, when quizzed about habits that may rub his fellow Housemates up the wrong way. Dotun reckons he has the perfect blend of competitiveness and excitement to help him stand out in the Big Brother Naija House.

