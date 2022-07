https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5fbSPbyWsZ0

Dotun is BBNaija 2022 Season 7 ‘Level Up’ housemate. His full name is Oladotun Mofiyinfoluwa Oloniyo.

Dotun is a medical physiologist and personal trainer from Ekiti State. He is 26 years old. He promised to bring a high dose of sexiness to the house. He claims his biggest threat to other Housemates is that he is super competitive and is a straightforward guy.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related