Meet Doyin, BBNaija Season 7 Housemate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-CGrV7BR3pg

Full Name: Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David

Doyin describes her personality as a mix of Michelle Obama and Cardi B, and admits she is not afraid to bring out either, depending on the scenario. This 26-year-old is “a box of surprises, and you never know what you’ll get”.

When she’s not hard at work as a medical radiographer, you’ll find Doyin partying and reading, and although she may come off as a tough cookie, she actually is a true softie on the inside. Making friends hasn’t been an easy journey for Doyin because a lot of people can’t handle how brutally honest she can be. However, she is grateful to have two close friends who mean the world to her.

Doyin is hoping Big Brother Naija will help change the direction of her life. “I find medicine incredibly boring and I want to see if there is anything for me in the entertainment industry. Also, I just want to make more money than I’m currently making,” she says.

