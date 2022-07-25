Meet Giddyfia, BBNaija Season 7 Housemate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3o7w6EWS6Y

Full Name: Gideon Anieti Nwawo

Whatever Giddyfia chooses to do, he makes sure to do it with passion. This 24-year-old engineer considers himself a hardworking team player with excellent interpersonal skills and lots of creative ideas.

Prone to laughing and joking during serious moments, Giddyfia respects friendships and tries to avoid drama and betrayal at all costs. He has many friends, but is careful to let only a few people in.

One of his favourite achievements is graduating from university with top honours. He is a fitness buff and even won the 2019 ‘Male Physique of the Year’ award in college.

Giddyfia feels he will make a good Housemate because he is kind, caring, smart and fun to be with. “There are things about me that people will love to see and emulate,” he says.

