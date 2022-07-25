Meet Groovy, BBNaija Season 7 Housemate, DJ Cuppy’s Favourite

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TGs39x1jQ90

Full Name: Henry Olisaemeka Orakwue

Artist, fashion entrepreneur and model Groovy, is an ambitious 26-year-old from Anambra State. He has a B.Sc. in Biochemistry from the University of Lagos and loves working out and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

He describes himself as “a positive, self-sufficient, supportive person” and believes his winning mentality never fails to push him and those around him to greater heights.

Groovy reckons his argumentative nature could rub his fellow Housemates up the wrong way. “I don’t back down if I feel I’m right about something, unless the facts state I’m wrong. I’m also very principled, so I hardly bend my will to please others, unless it’s the right thing to do.

He has been running a clothing and accessories business for the past four years, and also dabbles in music, and feels Big Brother Naija will help him make a name for himself.

“I want to be famous, wealthy, influential and powerful. I want to be a voice for change in my country and in the world and this show is the platform to showcase who I am, and who I can be to the world.

