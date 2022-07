https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mX2UlCd-EzM

Ilebaye is the fourth housemate to be introduced to the BBNaija Season 7. Her real name is Ilebaye Odiniya. She 21 years, an Entrepreneur from Kogi.

Ilebaye described her strategy as going to the house to have fun, explore and cannot stand boring people. She believes viewers will love her because she’s a spicy entertainer and a proper Gen Z. Ilebaye has also promised not to have sex in the house.

