https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q6Ns4_97u4U

Kess is a Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate. His real name is Kesiena Tony Adjekpovu. He is married and from Delta State.

He is a businessman, importer.

Kess is stubborn and values himself, traits which others sometimes find annoying. Being in the Big Brother Naija House has always been his dream. “Anybody who knows me, knows this about me. I watch the show and I have always envisioned myself on it”.

