Meet Pharmsavi, BBNaija Season 7 Housemate Who Is ‘A Perfectionist’

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=saoEXWGwWgA

Full Name: Saviour Ikin Akpan

Licensed pharmacist, Pharmsavi, is a confident multitalented extrovert with “an amazing sense of humour”. He is passionate about life and acting in particular, and would like to pursue the craft as a profession in the near future.

Pharmsavi enjoys travelling, dancing and playing video games, and has a large network of friends, courtesy of his boisterous, friendly personality. He dislikes hypocrisy and deceit and considers himself emotional and competitive. He loves graphic design and when he has time, you will find Pharmsavi playing table tennis.

Habits that could possibly annoy his fellow Housemates during his time in the House? “I am a perfectionist. People always say I suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) because I like things to be clean and in order,” he says.

Pharmsavi hopes Big Brother Naija will help him kickstart his dream of becoming a professional actor. “I also want to create awareness on drug abuse and misuse, especially among the youth”.

