This is Sheikh Murtala Chukwuemeka, the first Igbo man in the world that translated the Holy Qur’an into Igbo language. He has indeed done something that would be remembered until the end of times.

He was a pastor before he converted to Islam in 1989. He has converted over 300 people through his preachings.

May Allah reward him abundantly for this great milestone.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related