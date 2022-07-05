Meet The Housemates Of Royalty Reality TV Show Season 3 (Photos & Profile)

HOUSEMATES PROFILE- ROYALTY REALITY TV SHOW SEASON 3

MEET THE HOUSEMATES;

1. GRACE ACHA

Grace was born on July 4, 2002, in a small town, Makurdi in Benue state Nigeria. She attended her primary school in Makurdi and her secondary school in Gboko all in Benue state and is currently an undergraduate of Benue state university known popularly as BSUM in the course Environmental Management and Toxicology. She has traveled to a lot of states in Nigeria like Benin, Kogi, Enugu and, Calabar.

2. CHINONSO MADU

Chinonso Madu also known as finest, is from Imo state and is the 2nd of five children. He studied mass communication. He plays football and is also a good cook. He is also a content creator looking forward to be the next big thing on social media.

3. VINCENT SAMUEL

Vincent Samuel was born and brought up in imo state Nigeria and was born on 20th November 2001. He is currently studying sociology at Imo state university and he is in his final year. He has a confectionery brand and is from a family of 5, two boys and three girls. He is a content creator and a Tiktok influencer.

4. JOHNWEALTH ELOHIM

Johnwealth Chidozie Elohim hails from Abia state, isiukwuato local government precisely. He finished from standard foundation nursery and primary school where he obtained his first leaving testimonials. He proceeded to Basic college schools for secondary and graduated in 2012.

