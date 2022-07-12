Melaye Tells Osun Electorate To Collect APC’s Money And Vote Adeleke

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TLhsIXAlhwg

Stop the looting in Osun State. Collect APC’s money and vote Adeleke. Imole Osun De.. Dont commercialize your conscience. SDM

https://www.instagram.com/tv/Cf6VBZmofLs/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: