Mention Names Of Bishops At Shettima’s Unveiling – CAN Dares APC

The Christian Association of Nigeria has challenged the All Progressives Congress to mention its (CAN) officials who attended the unveiling of its vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, by the flagbearer, Bola Tinubu.

The demand came barely five hours after the Vice President of CAN (19 Northern States and Abuja), Rev. Joseph John Hayab, dissociated the organisation from the visit.dissociated the organisation from the visit.

Adebayo Oladeji, Special Assistant on Media and Communication to the President of CAN, Samson Ayokunle, threw the challenge in his short reaction sent to journalists in Abuja.

He said, “Let them name the CAN officials at the programme and their offices. If they could use 2017 photos to claim that some Pastors visited Shettima and lied that Pastor E. A Adeboye has endorsed them, they could do anything.

“Our position on Muslim-Muslim ticket is irreversible. Anybody can claim anything but one thing is clear, CAN was not part of the unveiling programme of Shettima.”

Hayab had earlier in his reaction said that although the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was free to “hire mechanics and other artisans and sew clerical garments for them”, that effort would only add to their many ropes but would not change the need for fairness and justice.

He had said, “The people we saw at the unveiling of Shettima paraded as Bishops are people who did not have enough time to learn how to wear Bishop garments. Take a closer look at their photo and you will see another Nollywood movie.

“CAN wonders why the desperation. First, a story was out claiming to have come from the Chairman of CAN Borno state only to be refuted. Secondly, there was another lie that BAT (Bola Ahmed Tinubu) and his running mate were on their way to meet CAN President one night. A meeting that was not true and was on a night that the CAN President was in Alabama USA attending the Baptist World Alliance Conference of which he is the Vice President.

“Another desperation story was that they met Papa Adeboye which the RCCG later refuted. If Christians are not important, why the desperation?

“BAT is free to hire mechanics and other artisans and sew clerical garments for them. An effort that will only add to their many ropes when the political exercise is over but will not change the need for fairness and justice that CAN is calling for.

“CAN appreciates that we are in a democracy, no need to do funny and dubious things just to prove a point because it will at the end bounce back. The BAT team should simply do what is right and stop the drama.”



https://punchng.com/mention-bishops-at-shettimas-unveiling-can-dares-apc/

