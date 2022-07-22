Mentor-box Foundation Trains Over 2000 Micro Entrepreneurs In Kogi

Over 2000 Person’s with Disability, Youths and Women have been trained in communities in Dekina, Lokoja, Kotonkarfe, Okene and Okehi local government areas of Kogi State.

In a press statement by Mrs. Eunice Emmanuel-Agada, the Co- Founder, Mentor-Box Foundation, the Driving Access to Financial Inclusion for Micro-Entrepreneurs (DAFIM) project is an initiative of Innovation Support Network (ISN).

The Project Coordinator, noted that the Innovation Support Network (ISN) is Nigeria’s national network of over 100 entrepreneurship, impact, innovation and technology hubs, providing policy advocacy; creating linkages between corporates, academia, funders and development partners; and promoting structures that drive Hub sustainability.

Mrs Emmanuel-Agada noted that the Innovation Support Network is collaborating with Mentor- Box Foundation its partner’s hub in Kogi state to support 2500 beneficiaries across three senatorial districts in Kogi state.

She added that the project seeks to provide free training for women (60% of audience), youth (30% of audience) and people with disabilities (10% of audience) in rural and urban peripheries with business training to equip them to be able to access credit opportunities, such as the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), that can help propel their businesses.

Participants will be provided with information on how to access the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) through awareness and socialization, offline alternatives to the online NYIF process, criteria fulfillment support, business training in local languages and additional subsequent guidance along the NYIF application process.

