The Super Falcons begin the defence of their Women’s African Cup of Nations title against South Africa at 6pm Nigerian time today and some former and current Falcons legends have taken to social media to send them goodwill messages.

Former African Players of the Year, Mercy Akide-Udoh and Perpetua Nkwocha, along with Desire Oparanozie who is unable to attend this Nations Cup due to border issues in China, are among the past and present women’s footballers that have sent messages to the Falcons.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related