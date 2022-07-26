Michaela Rosman, David Eze Crowned Winners At Teens Pageant (Photos)

Michaela Rosman, David Eze Crowned Winners At Teens Pageant, As Naval Chief Emerges Man Of The Year

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jzNk-JJ3y3w

Young miss Michaela Rosman and David Eze have emerged winners at teens pageant show, tagged Brain and Beauty Pageant organised by Caverra world organisation in Partnership with the OCI foundation.

This comes as the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral A.Z Gambo was honoured with award of Man of the year while Ambassador Mrs Ebele Okaro Onyiuke becomes Woman of the Year.

The CEO of Caverra world Organisation, Mrs Roseline Anijekwu in a statement said the two teen winners will become the Teenage Face of the OCI Foundation and Arm Our Youths, ArOY Health Campaign.

This is in addition to the cash prize awarded to the winners by the the OCI Foundation, which will stands as their scholarship for payment of WAEC fee.

Mrs Roseline Anijekwu while expressing gratitude to the founder OCI Foundation, Prof. Onyebuchi Chris Ifediora for his consistent partnership with Caverra World Organisation in lifting and giving purpose to the lives of teenagers in Nigeria said the teenage stage is a very critical stage in life which requires proper orientation to get them well equipped, informed and prepared for the future.

According to her, the teenagers need consistent motivation to help them overcome the uncertainties they are confronted with on daily basis, assuring that Caverra World creates a positive orientation that helps the teens discover their true-self and identify to prepare for adulthood.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8iVJ7pw43O8

The statement read in part, “Caverra world is so much concerned about these teenagers because they are like the foundation of a building and it is very important that these foundation must be solidly layed to avoid the building from collapsing.

“The fact is, many teenagers face a lot of problems and challenges which arise from poverty and inability of their parents to inspire, train and develop them to the level where they can achieve and maximize their goals.

“In other words, teenagers in the Nigerian society of today are largely neglected and abandoned and as a result, they suffer rampant abuses of all kind.

“For this reason, many teenagers have lost their focus in life and don’t see themselves as future achievers or responsible citizens and leaders.”

The winners who could not hide their joy expressed gratitude to Caverra World and OCI Foundation for the opportunity given to them to realize their potentials.

They assured that they will continue to be examples to their peers in sound conduct even as they assure that the scholarship will propel them to do their best in their academic pursuit.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related