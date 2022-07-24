Mikano International Limited, promoters of Mikano Generators, has denied any link to former Vice President and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The Managing Director of the company, Firas Mamlouk in a statement said Mikano is not affiliated to the former vice president in any way.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Management of Mikano International Limited, promoters of Mikano Generators (amongst other products), has been drawn to numerous articles and press statements stating that the Company is owned by/affiliated with Atiku Abubakar, GCON.

“This disclaimer is a notice to the general public that the news does not represent the true facts as it concerns Mikano International Limited. Please be informed that Mikano International Limited is not owned, affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with HE Atiku Abubakar GCON.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to disregard the news”.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/07/mikano-denies-link-with-pdp-presidential-candidate-atiku/

