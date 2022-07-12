Mike Bamiloye Consoles Yemi Osinbajo Over Election Loss

Good Morning, Sir.

I just say I should greet you,

Your Excellency, Sir.

May the Lord God of Heaven bless you and keep you.

May the Lord make His face to shine upon you, Sir.

That Night at the National Congress, you spoke well.

You spoke your heart and your desire for our nation.

You rolled out your dream for the World Largest Black Nation!

You spoke what is possible for the Nation!

You spoke what God can do if we cooperate with God to turn this nation around.

You spoke well, Sir.

And we heard you well.

They thought you lost.

But you won, Sir.

You scored the highest goals.

Because you spoke the mind of God for our Nation!

And thank you, Sir,

For standing for God that Night.

While others were bowing for Haman in the Shushan Palace of Babylon,

Mordecai stood up with his shoulders high.

While others bowed for the Golden Image of Nebuchadnezzar, the Those Hebrew boys Stood Up on their Feet and refused to step down!

It’s just some Bible Stories.

So I just say I should greet you, Sir!

You have done your best.

May you live well to fulfill God’s Purpose!

It shall be well with you and your Family!

#mikebamiloye

