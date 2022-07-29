Millionaire Sex Therapist, Jaruma Steps Out In Style In Luxury Car (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3cVcoeHm7rs

Jaruma, the highest paid Nigerian sex therapist who recently announced give-away for her loyal clients recently stepped out in style in a luxurious car with multiple bodyguards.

She had earlier announced her give-away on her Instagram page:

“Please tag & thank anyone that was there for u when no one else would ❤️ JARUMA’s WAY OF SAYING SHE IS SORRY TO HER CLEINTS for All those who paid for Jaruma’s Amazing Weight Loss secret JAWS since February & u have not received it, please send in ur account details for 15k, ur Mother’s account details for 20k, a full set of Jaruma’s amazing weight loss secret JAWS, free Ugl¥ Girl keeps Winnig, free Pu$$¥ sweetner & free Pu$$¥ Upgrade ❤️ U have been buying Jaruma’s Amazing Life Changing Products For Over 10 Years & this has NEVER happened before ❤️ We will start paying Clients from this night all the way to 31-Dec-21 so please be patient, be calm, u will receive bank alert

❤️ ALL THIS IS JUST TO MAKE IT UP TO U ❤️ I AM SO SO SO VERY SORRY JARUMA IS AN ONLY CHILD PLEASE FORGIVE ME ❤️ Pls share this information with all ur friends & family ❤️ Jaruma Loves u so much & Jaruma will never hurt u ❤️”

