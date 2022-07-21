Mimi, A Popular Tiktoker Dies After Boyfriend Allegedly Used Her For Rituals (Pics)

Mimi, a Popular TikToker Dies After Boyfriend Allegedly Used Her For Rituals

Popular TikToker Mimi d#es after her boyfriend allegedly used her for r#tuals

A TikTok sensation simply identified as Mimi, has d#ed under strange circumstances.

According to multiple sources, she d#ed on Monday, July 18. The sources report that Mimi suddenly fell ill and was rushed to the hospital. “Mimi’s de@th is a huge shock to us as she recently fell ill and was expected to recuperate in a few days.

She was rushed to the hospital by her boyfriend and we got hold of information

about his plan to use her for money r#tuals. So, we launched an SOS on WhatsApp for people to help but before they could get to the hospital, Mimi had passed on.

At the hospital, Mimi’s boyfriend was nowhere to be found and they had to take her corpse to her village. However, we don’t even know the name of Mimi’s boyfriend as she kept him a secret almost every time we asked her about him,” a source alleged.



