Miss Akwa Ibom, Aniebiet Godwin Umanah, Emerges Queen Of Aso Nigeria 2022 (Pics)

Miss Akwa Ibom, Aniebiet Godwin Umanah, 27 Emerges Queen Of Aso Nigeria 2022

27-year-old Miss Akwa Ibom, Queen Aniebiet Godwin Umanah has emerged the Queen of ASO Nigeria 2022.

At the grand finale of the pageant show which took place at Sheraton Hotel Abuja on Friday, the Graduate -computer science was crowned winner.

She hails from Nsit Ibom local government area of Akwa Ibom State.

Similarly, Princess Mercy Odey Abu, emerged the Queen of ASO International 2022.

Queen Mercy, is a Graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies from University of Calabar.

Also, Isung Melody, 23 smiled home with the crown of Queen of ASO Tourism 2022.

A graduate of Nursing Science, she hails from Akwa Ibom State.

Ebonyi State born Queen Akuma Kosarachi Pearl emerged Queen of ASO Culture 2022,

A Graduate of Computer Science, Delta State University she is 23-years old.

Some distinguished and eminent personalities were also honoured with Aso Multi media awards.

In his comment, the Director of Aso Pageant, Desmond Agboola while congratulating the winners at the 2022 edition of Queen of Aso Beauty Pageant assured them of good working relationship.

The immediate past Queen of Aso Nigeria, Florence Ojugbeli who just handed over to her successor will represent Nigeria at Miss Jungle International Pageant in Tanzania this year.

https://www.abujapress.com/2022/07/glamour-as-miss-akwa-ibom-aniebiet.html?m=1

