Miss Cross River, Princess Mercy Odey Abu Crowned Queen Of Aso International (Photos)

Celebration As Miss Cross River Princess Mercy Odey Abu Crowned Queen Of Aso International 2022

A Cross River State born graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies, Princess Mercy Odey Abu has been crowned the Queen Of Aso International 2022.

At the grand finale of the pageant show which took place at Sheraton Hotel Abuja on Friday, Princess Mercy who was a 2020 Miss Africa Calabar Top 5 national finalist was announced winner.

In addition to her fashion styling modeling and promotional jobs, she is also a human resource/PR personnel with Kelkey Global Real Estate Investment Company.

A former Miss Goodwill Ambassador, she is the 17th Queen of Aso International.

Princess Mercy enjoys traveling, cooking, fashion and styling.

Aside being a fashion entrepreneur, real estate investment consultant, and top model, Queen mercy Odey Abu is a multi award winner in her field. She has worn over 25 awards as a fashionista and as a young entrepreneur of positive impact.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related