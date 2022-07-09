Missing 19-Year-Old OAU Female Student Found Alive (Photo)

The 19-Year-Old OAU student declared missing in Ibadan has been found alive.

NaijaCover Reported Earlier That, Jamila Ayo Abu, a 100-level student, was said to have left her parents’ home at Ireakari Estate, along Akala-Expressway, Ibadan, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, and didn’t return home.

Her loved ones went online to ask for help in finding her after a whole day passed and she didn’t return home.

She Was eventually found Yesterday, July 8, NaijaCover Learnt.

A loved one shared her photo on Twitter and wrote: “She has been found ooo. Thank you Twitter family.”

When asked where the young woman was found and where she’s been, the Twitter user replied: “She can’t talk for now.”

