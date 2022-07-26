Missing 400-Level Student Of Fountain University Has Been Found Unhurt

The 400-level student of Fountain University, Osogbo, Osun State, who was declared missing has been found alive.

Hadiza Salami was last seen after she boarded a vehicle in Abuja on Friday, July 22, 2022, to meet up with school resumption.

The personal driver that drove her from Abuja to Osun state saidd he dropped her at Igbona market at Osogbo and thereafter, dropped her at Wema bank Osogbo. The university’s spokesman, Taoheed Alimi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday night, July 25, said the student was found unhurt and is receiving relevant care.

“On behalf of the management of Fountain University, Osogbo, I write to inform the general public that one of our students, Hadiza Salami who was recently declared missing has been found,” the statement read.

“Miss Salami was found unhurt, thanks to the effort of the security operatives and of course, the wide range of support received from the general public.

The management of the university, therefore, urges all to please stop any form of publicity indicating that she is still missing.

“Once again, on behalf of the management and the parents of Miss Salami, I wish to thank the Nigerian Police force and other security operatives, the press as well as the general public for the show of solidarity.”



