Moment Adeleke Prostrated For Davido’s Father After INEC Declared Him Winner

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SS-f1h7Exd4

A video showing the moment the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ademola Adeleke, prostrated for Adedeji Adeleke, father of Nigerian singer, Davido after the Independent National Electoral Commission declared him winner of the Osun governorship election has surfaced on social media.

Recall, the Returning Officer for the election and Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, announced that Adeleke got a total of 403,371 votes, beating the incumbent, Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, who got 375,027 votes in a keenly contested race.

He said, “I declare Adeleke Ademola Jackson Nurudeen, on behalf of the chairman of INEC, of the PDP, having satisfied the requirement of the law, is hereby declared the winner and he is returned elected.”

According to the total votes recorded by the electoral umpire, the PDP won 17 of the 30 Local Government Areas of the state, while the APC won the remaining 13.

The PDP won in Ede North, Ede South, Ifelodun, Boluwaduro, Egbedore, Odo Otin, Osogbo, Ila, Atakumosa West, Olorunda, Ilesa West, Obokun, Oriade, Orolu, Ife North, Irepodun, and Ejigbo LGAs.

Reacting to the announcement, Ademola in excitement immediately went down on the floor, prostrating to his brother.

