https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dYcEnGnfOD8

Moment Dogs Observed A Moment Of Prayer Before Eating Their Meal (Photos, Video)

A video shared online captured the moment a man made his dogs to observe a moment of prayer before eating their meal, IGBERETV reports.

In the video, a man who had served the meal to his dogs was seen praying over the meal for God’s blessing as he teaches the dogs to observe a moment of prayer over their meal before eating. The dogs who were already salivating waited for the prayer to end and they started eating the meal immediately the man asked them to start eating.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CgXobokrN0S/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

